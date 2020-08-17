|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Deb Baker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 20
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 19
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Deb Baker, 60, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
The church will make the service available online via Zoom, and a recording will be viewable online after the service. Details will be available online at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Deb's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
