Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Deb Baker
Pronunciation: 
Age:60
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 20
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, IA
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 19
Visitation Start:4:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Deb Baker, 60, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

The church will make the service available online via Zoom, and a recording will be viewable online after the service. Details will be available online at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Deb's family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

