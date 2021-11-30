|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Deb McCurdy
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Cumberland, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 3, 2021
|Time:
|3:30 P.M.
|Location:
|St. Timothy-Reno Catholic Church, Cumberland, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 2, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Open visitation, 3:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|Family receiving friends, 4:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|To the family, to be determined
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Deb McCurdy, 64, of Cumberland, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
