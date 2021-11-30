Service:Funeral Services
Name:Deb McCurdy
Pronunciation: 
Age:64
From:Cumberland, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, December 3, 2021
Time:3:30 P.M.
Location:St. Timothy-Reno Catholic Church, Cumberland, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, December 2, 2021
Visitation Start:Open visitation, 3:00 - 7:00 P.M.
Visitation End:Family receiving friends, 4:00 - 7:00 P.M.
Memorials:To the family, to be determined
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery at a later date
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.