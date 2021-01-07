Deb Tillman
Buy Now
Service:Casual Come & Go Gathering of Friends
Name:Deb Tillman
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday ~ January 10, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 PM
Visitation End:3:00 PM ~ following the family invites you to join them for refreshments at the Dally Post.
Memorials:May be given in her name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Deb passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

