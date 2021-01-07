|Service:
|Casual Come & Go Gathering of Friends
|Name:
|Deb Tillman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday ~ January 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|3:00 PM ~ following the family invites you to join them for refreshments at the Dally Post.
|Memorials:
|May be given in her name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Deb passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Deb Tillman, age 61, Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
