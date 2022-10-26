Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Debbie Archibald
Age:67
From:Atlantic
Day and Date:Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 1st
Visitation Start:10:00 p.m.
Visitation End:to the time of service
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.

Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 1st at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic.  Family will greet relatives and friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church.  A private family burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.

Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Debbie’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

