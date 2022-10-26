|Service:
|Name:
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|From:
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.
|Notes:
Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 1st at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Family will greet relatives and friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. A private family burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Debbie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
