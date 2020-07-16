Debbie Buscher
Name:Deborah "Debbie" Buscher
Age:64
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Sunday, July 19, 2020
Time:3:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, July 19, 2020
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m. (One hour prior to Service)
Visitation End:3:00 p.m. 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Debbie Buscher, 64, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic after having a massive stroke.

Open visitation will be available at Roland Funeral Home starting at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, followed by visitation, with family present, starting at 2:00 p.m. The family requests face masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Debbie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.