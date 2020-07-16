|Service:
Funeral
|Name:
|Deborah "Debbie" Buscher
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|Time:
|3:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m. (One hour prior to Service)
|Visitation End:
|3:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Debbie Buscher, 64, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic after having a massive stroke.Open visitation will be available at Roland Funeral Home starting at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, followed by visitation, with family present, starting at 2:00 p.m. The family requests face masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Debbie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Debbie Buscher, 64, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
