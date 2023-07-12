Debbie Dunshee-Garrison
Service:Memorial Service 
Name:Mary Deborah "Debbie" Dunshee-Garrison
Pronunciation: 
Age:69 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 15, 2023 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, July 15, 2023 
Visitation Start:12:00 PM 
Visitation End:1:00 PM 
Memorials:

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO, or the Rotary PolioPlus Society Fund. 

Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:At a later date 
Notes:Debbie passed away at home on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com

