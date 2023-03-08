|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Debbie Pope
|58
|Lewis, Iowa
|Saturday, March 11
|11:00 a.m.
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
|Saturday, March 11 (Prior to Service)
|9:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m. (Service)
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
A private family burial will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.
Debbie Pope, 58, of Lewis, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Friday, March 10th at Roland Funeral Home.
The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Debbie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
