Debbie Pope
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Debbie Pope
Pronunciation: 
Age:58
From:Lewis, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 11
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, March 11 (Prior to Service)
Visitation Start: 9:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (Service)
Memorials:

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

A private family burial will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.

Notes:

Debbie Pope, 58, of Lewis, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Open visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Friday, March 10th at Roland Funeral Home.

The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Debbie’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

