Deborah J. Rivers, 65, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Deborah J. Rivers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 pm
|Location:
|Shenandoah Elks Club #1122
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Deborah passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska following an extended illness. Remembrances and memories may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
