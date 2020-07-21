Deborah J. Rivers, 65, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Deborah J. Rivers
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 25, 2020 
Time:1:00 pm 
Location:Shenandoah Elks Club #1122   
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the Family 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Deborah passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska following an extended illness. Remembrances and memories may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com 