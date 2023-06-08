Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Deborah J. Sands 
Pronunciation: 
Age:55 
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous:Bend, Oregon 
Day and Date:Friday, June 9, 2023 
Time:2:00pm 
Location:Gold Fair Building 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed to the family 
Funeral Home:Good Shepherd Funeral Home – Omaha, Nebraska 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

