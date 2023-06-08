|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Deborah J. Sands
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|55
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Bend, Oregon
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 9, 2023
|Time:
|2:00pm
|Location:
|Gold Fair Building
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Good Shepherd Funeral Home – Omaha, Nebraska
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
