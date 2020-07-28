|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Deborah Kirchner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Braddyville, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|8:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|in lieu of flowers to the Deb Kirchner Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Deb passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence in Braddyville, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Deborah Kirchner, 63, of Braddyville, Iowa
