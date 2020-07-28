Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Deborah Kirchner
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Braddyville, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 1, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 31, 2020
Visitation Start:8:00 a.m.
Visitation End:5:00 p.m.
Memorials:in lieu of flowers to the Deb Kirchner Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Deb passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence in Braddyville, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

