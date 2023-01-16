|Service:
|Pending Graveside Service
|Name:
|Deborah Linn Meyers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Anita, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family in honor of Deborah they will be designated to many of her connected organizations and charities. Please mail them to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.
|Funeral Home:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA
|Notes:
