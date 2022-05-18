|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Debra Bitter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|47
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 24
|Time:
|5:30pm
|Location:
|Corning First Presbyterian Church, 907 Grove Avenue, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|A meal will follow the service in the church basement.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 20
-
May 20
Anniversaries
-
May 18