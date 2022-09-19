|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Debra Irene Hayes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Notes:
|Debra passed away on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Debra Hayes, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
