Service:Memorial 
Name:Debra Jenkins
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Debbie passed away early Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her residence in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

