Service:Graveside
Name:Debra M. Haughton
Pronunciation:Hot-ton 
Age:64
From:Hamburg, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
Time:3 p.m.
Location:Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
Visitation End:2:45 p.m.
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: 
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

