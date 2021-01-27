Service: Graveside
Name: Debra M. Haughton
Pronunciation: 
Age: 64
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
Visitation Start: 2 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:45 p.m.
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

