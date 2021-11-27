Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Debra McDermott
Age:70
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, December 4, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 4, 2021
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Iowa and the Shriners Hospitals.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Debra McDermott, 70, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.  Visitation with the family present will he held prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. 

Immediately following the service, you are invited for lunch and fellowship at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club from noon. - 2:30 p.m.  All are encouraged to come to either or both of the gatherings.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Iowa and the Shriners Hospitals.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Debra’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

