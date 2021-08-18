Service:Memorial Celebration of Life
Name:Dee Norton
Pronunciation: 
Age:70
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday ~ August 22, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed to the American Lung Association or the American Cancer Association
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Dee passed away August 8, 2021 at her home.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.