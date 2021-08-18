|Service:
Name:
|Dee Norton
|70
|Lenox, Iowa
|Sunday ~ August 22, 2021
|11:00 AM
|Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
|May be directed to the American Lung Association or the American Cancer Association
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Dee passed away August 8, 2021 at her home.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Dee Norton, age 70, of Lenox, Iowa
