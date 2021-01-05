Service:Funeral 
Name:Delbert Andrew Chesnut 
Pronunciation: 
Age:80 
From:Skidmore, Missouri 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Price Funeral Home - Maryville 
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Chapel 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Quitman Cemetery, AsceraCare Hospice and Donor's Choice  
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:Quitman, Missouri Cemetery 
Notes: 

