|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Delbert Heim
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|58
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday ~ December 16, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday ~ December 15, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM with no family present
|Memorials:
|Instead of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Lenox Fire Department or the Lenox Golf Course
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Delbert passed away Sunday in Creston.
The family will greet friends following the committal at the cemetery in the church fellowship hall with a light lunch.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Delbert Heim, 58, Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
