Delbert Heim
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Delbert Heim
Pronunciation: 
Age:58
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday ~ December 16, 2021
Time:10:00 AM
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday ~ December 15, 2021
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM WITH NO FAMILY PRESENT
Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS, the family requests memorials be directed to the Lenox Fire Department or the Lenox Golf Course
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Delbert passed away Sunday in Creston.

THE FAMILY WILL GREET FRIENDS FOLLOWING THE COMMITTAL AT THE CEMETERY IN THE CHURCH FELLOWSHIP HALL WITH A LIGHT LUNCH.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

