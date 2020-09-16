Delbert Kirchhoff, 92, of Atlantic, Iowa
Private Family Funeral 
Delbert Kirchhoff
Pronunciation:Kirk Off
Age:92
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Friday, September 18th, 2020
10:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m., the family present from 5:00 to 8:00 pm
Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Atlantic, IA Cemetery
Delbert Kirchhoff, 92, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his home.

A private service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Hillside Hope Assembly (formerly First Assembly of God) in Atlantic.  Extended family and friends are invited to watch the service via livestream at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at Roland Funeral Home. A link for the livestream will be available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com prior to the service.  Immediately following the service, burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery; everyone is invited to the committal service. 

Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Delbert’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

