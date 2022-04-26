Della Mae Stiens
Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Della Mae Stiens
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022
Time: 10:30am
Location: St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Location: St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date: April 29, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00pm 
Visitation End: 8:00pm
Memorials: St. Gregory Catholic School
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: Rosary 5:30pm Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church.

