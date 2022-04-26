|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Della Mae Stiens
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 30, 2022
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|April 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
|St. Gregory Catholic School
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
|Notes:
|Rosary 5:30pm Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church.
Della Mae Stiens
Price Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 28
Anniversaries
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 27