|Graveside
|Delores Renander
|Ren an der
|92
|Clarinda, IA
|Saturday, August 28, 2021
|10 am
|Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery
|Memorials are designated to the Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery for Perpetual Maintenance and Improvements.
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Delores D. Renander, 93, Clarinda, IA
