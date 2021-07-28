Delores D. Renander, 93, Clarinda, IA.
Jessica Duncan
Service:                                            Graveside
Name:Delores Renander
Pronunciation:Ren an der
Age:92
From:Clarinda, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 28, 2021
Time:10 am
Location:Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials are designated to the Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery for Perpetual Maintenance and Improvements.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.