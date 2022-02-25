Delores Cavner
Service: Funeral 
Name: Dee Cavner
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date:

 Wednesday, 

March 2, 2022

Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Tues. (3/1)
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:30 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: 
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

