|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Delores Lewis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Carson, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 14, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 14, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to service)
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
(Same location, date and time as for her sister Myrna Weaver)
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/629312/delores-lewis/
Delores Lewis, 82, Carson, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 10
-
May 11
-
May 11
Anniversaries
-
May 10