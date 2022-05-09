Delores Lewis
Service: Memorial
Name: Delores Lewis
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to service)
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

(Same location, date and time as for her sister Myrna Weaver)

Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/629312/delores-lewis/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.