Delores M. Maher, 83, of Imogene, Iowa

|Service:
|Pending Funeral
|Name:
|Delores M. Maher
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Rural Imogene, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Notes:
|Delores peacefully passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at her home in Imogene surrounded by family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
Anniversaries
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25