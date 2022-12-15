Delores Murphy
Service: Funeral 
Name: Delores Murphy
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: Braddyville, Iowa
Day and Date: Monday, December 19, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December, 19, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials: Braddyville Cemetery
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Braddyville Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Notes:

Delores passed away early Thursday morning, December 15, 2022 at Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

