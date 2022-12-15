|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Delores Murphy
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Braddyville, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 19, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, December, 19, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Braddyville Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Braddyville Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
Delores passed away early Thursday morning, December 15, 2022 at Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Delores Murphy, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
