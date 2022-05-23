|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Delores Reeder
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 4, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|First United Presbyterian Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 3, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to Delores' favorite charities.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Delores Reeder, 72, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Delores' family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
