Delores Reeder, 72, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Delores Reeder
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 4, 2022
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:First United Presbyterian Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, June 3, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:8:00 p.m. 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to Delores' favorite charities.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

Delores Reeder, 72, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Delores' family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

