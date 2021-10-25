Service: Pending Funeral Service
Name: Delores "Dee" Reilly
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Massena
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Steen Funeral Home in Massena
Notes: Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.