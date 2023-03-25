Deloris Bissell, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Deloris Bissell
Pronunciation:"Bis ul"
Age:95
From:Atlantic
Previous: 
Day and Date:pending
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

 

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Deloris Bissell, 95, of Atlantic, died Friday, March 24, 2023 at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.

Services are pending with Roland Funeral Service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Deloris' family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.