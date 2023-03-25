Deloris Bissell, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa

Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.