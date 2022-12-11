Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Deloris M. Shaw
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: First Christian Church, Rock Port.
Visitation Location:

 First Christian Church, Rock Port.

Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End:  11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Elmwood Cemetery or Senior Center, Rock Port.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

