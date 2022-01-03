Delvin L. Bryant, 80, Rock Port, Missouri
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Delvin L. Bryant
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port 
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Delvin Bryant Memorial Fund
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

