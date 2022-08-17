|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Andy Money
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 20, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Temple Baptist Church, 1604 N. Main, Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|At a later date.
|Notes:
|Andy passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Mosaic Med Ctr ER, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Denis A. "Andy" Money, 62, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
