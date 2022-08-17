Denis Andy Money
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Andy Money
Pronunciation: 
Age:62
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 20, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, August 20, 2022 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:Temple Baptist Church, 1604 N. Main, Maryville, MO 64468 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:At a later date. 
Notes:Andy passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Mosaic Med Ctr ER, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

