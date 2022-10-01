Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Denise Evans-Scott
Pronunciation: 
Age:64
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Pacific Junction, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, October 8, 2022
Time:11;00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Pacific Junction Fire Department
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Martin Chapel Cemetery, Pacific Junction, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

