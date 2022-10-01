|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Denise Evans-Scott
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Pacific Junction, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 8, 2022
|Time:
|11;00 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Memorials:
|Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Pacific Junction Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Martin Chapel Cemetery, Pacific Junction, Iowa
|Notes:
Denise Evans-Scott, 64 of Glenwood, Iowa formerly of Pacific Junction, Iowa
