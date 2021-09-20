|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Denise L. Hjelle
|Pronunciation:
|Yelly
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 25, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 25, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|1:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Glenwood Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private Interment in the Glenwood Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Denise L. Hjelle, 98 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22