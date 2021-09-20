Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Denise L. Hjelle
Pronunciation:Yelly
Age:98
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, September 25, 2021
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 25, 2021
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m.
Visitation End:1:00 p.m.
Memorials:Glenwood Public Library
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Private Interment in the Glenwood Cemetery
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.