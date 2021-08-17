Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Dennie "Dee" Saner
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 21, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Visitation Date:Friday, August 20, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. ~ Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Notes:

Dee passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.