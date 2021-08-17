|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Dennie "Dee" Saner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 21, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Visitation Date:
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. ~ Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
|Notes:
Dee passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Dennie "Dee" Saner, 80 of Shenandoah, Iowa
