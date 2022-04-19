Dennis Christians
Service: Celebration of Life
Name:  Dennis Christians
Pronunciation: 
Age:  75
From:  Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Wed, Apr 20, 2022
Time:  4:00 pm
Location:  Atchison County Memorial Building
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Rock Port Senior Center or CARE of Atchison County
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery:  
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.