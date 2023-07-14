|Service:
|Pending Funeral Service
|Name:
|Dennis D. Tillman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel
|Burial:
|Notes:
Dennis passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Dennis D. Tillman, 79 of Shenandoah
Wabash Memorial Chapel
