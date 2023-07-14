Service:Pending Funeral Service
Name:Dennis D. Tillman
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Shenandoah
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel 
Burial: 
Notes:

Dennis passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

