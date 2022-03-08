Dennis "Denny" Mock
Service:   Funeral Services
Name:  Dennis "Denny" Mock
Pronunciation: 
Age:   47
From:   Marvyille, Missouri
Previous: Kansas City, Missouri
Day and Date:  Saturday, March 12, 2022
Time: 11 AM
Location:   Gladstone Fellowship Church, Gladstone, Missouri
Visitation Location:  Gladstone Fellowship Church, Gladstone, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:  Saturday, March 12, 2022
Visitation Start:   10 AM
Visitation End:  11 AM
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Private Family inurnment at a later date
Notes: Crremation will follow the services.  andrewshannfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.