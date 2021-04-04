Service:Pending
Name:Dennis DeWild
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Viewing Location: 
Viewing Day and Date: 
Viewing Start: 
Viewing End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Dennis passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home in Shenandoah.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

