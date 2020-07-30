Service:Graveside Memorial
Name:Dennis Elliott
Pronunciation: 
Age:60
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, August 3, 2020
Time:11 AM
Location:Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman, Iowa-Family and friends will gather at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel by 10:30 AM to go to the cemetery in procession.
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com