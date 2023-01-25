Dennis Hotze
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Dennis Hotze
Pronunciation: Hot-see
Age: 76
From: Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, January 27, 2023
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Location: Carson Community Center - Carson
Visitation Location: Carson Community Center - Carson
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 27, 2023
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service)
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/652953/dennis-hotze/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.