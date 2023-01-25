|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Dennis Hotze
|Pronunciation:
|Hot-see
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Carson, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 27, 2023
|Time:
|4:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Carson Community Center - Carson
|Visitation Location:
|Carson Community Center - Carson
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/652953/dennis-hotze/
Dennis Hotze, 76, Carson, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
