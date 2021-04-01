|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Dennis Lee Gray
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Burlington Junction, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 10, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation is scheduled
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Dennis's name to a charity of the donor's choice
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Dennis passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Dennis L. Gray, 74, Burlington Junction, MO
Bram Funeral Home
