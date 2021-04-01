Dennis L. Gray
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Dennis Lee Gray 
Pronunciation: 
Age:74 
From:Burlington Junction, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 10, 2021 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville 
Visitation Location:No visitation is scheduled
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Dennis's name to a charity of the donor's choice 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Dennis passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

