|Service:
|Private Family Service
|Name:
|Dennis Ohnmacht
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Blanchard, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Private family service
|Time:
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 19, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12 pm
|Visitation End:
|7 pm family will not be present
|Memorials:
|in lieu of flowers family will direct the memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Due to Covid-19 concerns of the family, the visitation will be an open visitation and the family will not be present, the funeral will be a private family funeral. Thank you for your concern and understanding.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Dennis Ohnmacht, 78, Blanchard, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
