Dennis "Pooker" Johnson, 74, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Corning
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Dennis  "Pooker" Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Visitation Start:Open Visitation, 9:30 - 10:30 A.M.
Visitation End:Family receiving friends, 9:30 - 10:30 A.M.
Memorials:To the family, to be established
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oakland Cemetery at Quincy, rural Adams County Iowa
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

