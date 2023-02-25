|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Dennis "Pooker" Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 28, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 28, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|Open Visitation, 9:30 - 10:30 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|Family receiving friends, 9:30 - 10:30 A.M.
|Memorials:
|To the family, to be established
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oakland Cemetery at Quincy, rural Adams County Iowa
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Dennis "Pooker" Johnson, 74, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Corning
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
