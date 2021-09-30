Dennis R. Schutt, 74, of New Market, Iowa
Name:Dennis Ray Schutt
Pronunciation: "shut"
Age:74
From:New Market, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Dennis passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home in New Market. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

