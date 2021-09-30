Dennis R. Schutt, 74, of New Market, Iowa

|Service:
|No Service planned at this time
|Name:
|Dennis Ray Schutt
|Pronunciation:
|"shut"
|Age:
|74
|From:
|New Market, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Notes:
|Dennis passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home in New Market. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
