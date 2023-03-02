|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Dennis R. Thornton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Coin, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 6, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
Coin United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:
|Coin Community Center (506 Depot St)
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 6, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|Lunch and fellowship with the family will be held immediately following the service.
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Dennis' name are to be directed to Coin Fire & Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Elmwood Cemetery - Coin, Iowa (At A Later Date)
|Notes:
|Dennis passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his home in Coin, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Dennis R. Thornton, 70, of Coin, Iowa
Pat Leece
