Dennis R. Thornton, 70, of Coin, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Dennis R. Thornton
Pronunciation: 
Age:70
From:Coin, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, March 6, 2023 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:

Coin United Methodist Church 

Visitation Location:

Coin Community Center (506 Depot St)
Day and Date:Monday, March 6, 2023 
Visitation Start:Lunch and fellowship with the family will be held immediately following the service. 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Dennis' name are to be directed to Coin Fire & Rescue
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Elmwood Cemetery - Coin, Iowa  (At A Later Date)
Notes:Dennis passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his home in Coin, Iowa.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

