Dennis Tillman
Service: Funeral
Name: Dennis Tillman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 65
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, March 28, 2022
Time: 11 AM
Location: Faith Community Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: Red Oak Animal Shelter
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery at a later date,
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

