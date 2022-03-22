|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dennis Tillman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 28, 2022
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Faith Community Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 27, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Red Oak Animal Shelter
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery at a later date,
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Dennis Tillman, 65, of Red Oak, Iowa
