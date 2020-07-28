Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Denver Moree
Pronunciation:More E
Age:94
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, July 31, 2020
Time:10 AM
Location:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Open Viewing at Nelson-Boylan -LeRette Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 30, 2020 
Visitation Start:Noon
Visitation End:7 PM
Memorials:American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com